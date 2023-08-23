We're firm believers that grocery shopping and theater shouldn't be mutually exclusive experiences. There's better parking when you take in the matinee; however, evening performances tend to bring in more verve from the performers and often they conveniently leave a shopping cart directly in your parking space for you upon arrival. As we walked to the check-out recently, "Cat Scratch Fever" was roaring from the cheese aisle. Hoping to catch an impromptu encore performance, we were not disappointed to see a man in full camo with a loudspeaker attached to his belt pushing a cart with five bottles of Welch's grape juice, a box of Trojans, bleach and bag of shredded cheddar. Standing ovation. (2873 S. Orange Ave.)