Best Of 2023

Best of Orlando© 2023
Best of Orlando© 2023

Best Government Office Helping Orange County Renters: Orange County Office of Tenant Services

The Orange County government's Office of Tenant Services officially launched in March to help assist local landlords and tenants, as well as to enforce local tenant protections (e.g. a "tenant bill of rights") that have since been wiped out by a new, industry-backed state law. Womp womp. Even still, the office itself is still open, generally to offer referrals for legal or rental assistance, or to provide mediation for landlord and tenant issues. If you've got a question about landlord or tenant rights in Orange County, they're our best (and only?) dedicated resource on this topic to hit up.

201 S. Rosalind Ave., ocfl.net

Related
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, county commissioners, and county staff celebrate launch of new Office of Tenant Services on March 1, 2023.

Orange County’s Office of Tenant Services opens to assist local renters and landlords: The Tenant’s Bill of Rights ordinance goes into effect March 1, to be enforced by the new office

Related Articles

Best of Orlando 2023: City Life

Best of Orlando 2023: City Life

Best Apartment Building or Community: The Yard

Best Apartment Building or Community
Photo courtesy The Yard at Ivanhoe

1st: The Yard, theyardivanhoe.com

2nd: Village at Baldwin Park, villagebaldwinpark.com

3rd: 55 West, live55westorlando.com

Best Boutique Hotel: The Alfond Inn

Best Boutique Hotel

1st: The Alfond Inn, thealfondinn.com

2nd: Grand Bohemian Hotel, kesslercollection.com/bohemian-orlando

3rd: The Wellborn, thewellbornorlando.com

Best Charter School: Cornerstone Charter Academy

Best Charter School

1st: Cornerstone Charter Academy, cornerstonecharter.com

2nd: Lake Eola Charter School, lecs.org

3rd: UCP of Central Florida, ucpcfl.org

Best Daycare: JCC of Maitland

Best Daycare

1st: JCC of Maitland, orlandojcc.org/early-childhood

2nd: Primrose School of Lake Nona, primroseschools.com/schools/lake-nona

3rd: Conway Learning Center, conwaylearningcenter.com

Best Event Venue: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Best Event Venue
photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

1st: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, drphillipscenter.org

2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org

3rd: The Plaza Live, plazaliveorlando.org

Best Kept Secret in Orlando: Mills 50

Best Kept Secret in Orlando

1st: Mills 50, mills50.org

2nd: Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour, scenicboattours.com

3rd: Historic Downtown Sanford, historicdowntownsanford.com

Best Local College or Trade School: University of Central Florida

Best Local College or Trade School
Photo courtesy of University of Central Florida/Facebook

1st: University of Central Florida, ucf.edu

2nd: Rollins College, rollins.edu

3rd: Valencia College, valenciacollege.edu

Best Local Festival Overall: Orlando Fringe Festival

Best Local Festival Overall
Photo by Brian Harris/courtesy of Orlando Fringe

1st: Orlando Fringe Festival, orlandofringe.org

2nd: Come Out With Pride, comeoutwithpride.org

3rd: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Paws in the Park, pawsinthepark.org

Best Local Mural: LGBT Center Pulse Mural

Best Local Mural
Photo by Matt Keller Lehamn

1st: LGBT Center Pulse Mural, thecenterorlando.org

2nd: Milk District, electrical boxes themilkdistrict.org/mural-map

3rd: Sam Flax, samflaxorlando.com

Best of Orlando® Slideshows

Best Audubon Park or Baldwin Park Restaurant Winner: DOMU Runners-up: Seito Sushi, The Osprey

Orlando's best restaurants and local food of 2023, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us