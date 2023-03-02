The Orange County government's Office of Tenant Services officially launched in March to help assist local landlords and tenants, as well as to enforce local tenant protections (e.g. a "tenant bill of rights") that have since been wiped out by a new, industry-backed state law. Womp womp. Even still, the office itself is still open, generally to offer referrals for legal or rental assistance, or to provide mediation for landlord and tenant issues. If you've got a question about landlord or tenant rights in Orange County, they're our best (and only?) dedicated resource on this topic to hit up.

201 S. Rosalind Ave., ocfl.net