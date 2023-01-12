When it comes to recreation, few things are as timeless as roller skating. But with only about three rinks in the greater metro area, it can get tight out there on the floor, and one shared sentiment between serious skaters and novices alike is that crowds can be a bummer. Get this: Orange County's Barber Park in the Conway area features an excellent full-size concrete rink. It's fully covered, well-maintained, seldom busy and free, a quality public facility of an increasingly rare kind. Scheduled activities tend to occur there on mornings and evenings, but most afternoons are open skate. Just check the rink's calendar on the park's website and get rolling.
3701 Gatlin Ave.; rink calendar
