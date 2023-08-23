This obviously very competitive award goes to the young black bear spotted at Lake Eola Park in early June of this year, who camped out for several days as wildlife officials worked to get ahold of the little guy. For days, Orlandoans followed to action on social media for updates like "The Bear came down from his tree at around 1am, investigated the @MyFWC trap, then ran east." On his final day in Orlando, he hung out in a tree next to World of Beer before wildlife officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were able to safely capture the bear (nicknamed "Blaze" by local State Rep. Anna Eskamani) with plans to release him into the wild at Ocala National Forest. Godspeed, Blaze. Godspeed.