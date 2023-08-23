Best Of 2023

Best Bear: ‘Blaze’ the black bear

The black bear was first spotted in a tree in the Lake Eola area over the weekend
This obviously very competitive award goes to the young black bear spotted at Lake Eola Park in early June of this year, who camped out for several days as wildlife officials worked to get ahold of the little guy. For days, Orlandoans followed to action on social media for updates like "The Bear came down from his tree at around 1am, investigated the @MyFWC trap, then ran east." On his final day in Orlando, he hung out in a tree next to World of Beer before wildlife officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were able to safely capture the bear (nicknamed "Blaze" by local State Rep. Anna Eskamani) with plans to release him into the wild at Ocala National Forest. Godspeed, Blaze. Godspeed.

Best Theme Park Ride: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Best Theme Park Ride
1st: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, disneyworld.disney.go.com

2nd: Jurassic World VelociCoaster, universalorlando.com

3rd: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, universalorlando.com

Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park: Gatorland

Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park
1st: Gatorland, gatorland.com

2nd: Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, centralfloridazoo.org

3rd: Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, cypresscoveresort.com

Best I-Drive Attraction: ICON Park

Best I-Drive Attraction
1st: ICON Park, iconparkorlando.com

2nd: Fun Spot, America fun-spot.com

3rd: Gods and Monsters, godmonsters.com

Best Place for Family Fun: Walt Disney World

Best Place for Family Fun
1st: Walt Disney World, disneyworld.disney.go.com

2nd: Orlando Science Center, osc.org

3rd: Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, centralfloridazoo.org

Best Water Park: Universal's Volcano Bay

Best Water Park
1st: Universal's Volcano Bay, universalorlando.com

2nd: Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, disneyworld.disney.go.com

3rd: Aquatica, aquatica.com/orlando

Best Arcade: Arcade Monsters

1st: Arcade Monsters, arcademonsters.com

2nd: Player 1 Video Game Bar, player1orlando.com

3rd: Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, andrettikarting.com/orlando

Best Theme Park: Universal Islands of Adventure

1st: Universal Islands of Adventure, universalorlando.com

2nd: EPCOT, disneyworld.disney.go.com/destinations/epcot

3rd: SeaWorld Orlando, seaworld.com/orlando

Best Axe-Throwing: The Axe Trap

1st: The Axe Trap, theaxetrap.com

2nd: Stumpy's, stumpyshh.com/orlandofl

3rd: Epic Axe Throwing, epicaxethrowing.com

