Feb. 17-19, 2023, Central Florida Fairgrounds

How do you protest a "fake" exhibition of your work when you're famous for rejecting the notion of copyright? That's the dilemma that faced enigmatic street artist Banksy last year as a touring art show dubbed "Banksyland" made its way around various countries. A note on the artist's website said, "Members of the public should be aware there has been a recent spate of Banksy exhibitions none of which are consensual. They've been organised entirely without the artist's knowledge or involvement. I wrote 'copyright is for losers' in my (copyrighted) book and still encourage anybody to take and amend my art for their own personal amusement, but not for profit or making it look like I've endorsed something when I haven't. Thanks." His rejection of copyright means Banksy had no choice but to let the organizers throw up this low-rent theme park of his work, but viewers had a choice of whether they would pay them for it or not. Most didn't care that they were abusing the trust of an artist whose work specifically addresses the abuse of power, but such is to be expected from Orlando, aka Disney World's captive audience.