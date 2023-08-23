At a time when our governor and his lickspittle Legislature are trying to push the LGBTQIA+ community back into the closet — or worse yet, into prison — the survivors of some of Orlando's finest fallen queens are nurturing new talent in their name. The Singhaus Scholarship for the Performing Arts provides support and assistance to LGBTQ theater artists, not only to honor the late Sam Singhaus (drag's iconic Miss Sammy), but also in the name of his sister-in-law, Marcie, and his brother, Steve. Meanwhile, the Doug Ba'aser Comedic Actors Memorial Fund subsidizes one performer per year at the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, with priority consideration given to emerging drag stars. Saying goodbye to legendary laugh machine Ba'aser and all three Singhauses within a few short years was especially hard to endure, given that it coincided with the "Don't Say Gay" jihad. With these high-profile encouragements to carry their example forward, there's hope that those we lost will have the last laugh.