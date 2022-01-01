1st: Park Ave CDs, parkavecds.com

Park Ave CDs isn't Orlando's flagship record shop for nothing. While the once-mighty physical product stream of the music industry has largely vaporized, PACDs has managed to buck the digital sea change and blossom. And they've done that by keeping it resolutely indie and catering to the culture of music lovers. With all their vinyl, merch and in-store performances and appearances, this place keeps old-school wisdom in perpetual relevance.

2nd: Rock & Roll Heaven, rock-n-rollheaven.com

3rd: East West Records, eastwestrecordsusa.com