1st: Tesla, tesla.com

We're no fans of Elon Musk, but hey, Henry Ford wasn't exactly a peach of a guy, either. And it must be admitted that, alongside all of his juvenile media antics, Musk has achieved the seemingly impossible: He's made electric vehicles achingly popular. Even better, there's the knock-on effect of forcing other automakers to start competing in the EV arena as well. On the posh cobblestones of Winter Park and Isleworth, which once teemed with Hummers and Escalades, you can't go a block without seeing multiple Model Ys, not to mention Models S, 3, and X. (Like we said: juvenile.) Jokes aside, seeing more and more people break their dependence on fossil fuels is one of the most encouraging developments of 2022.

2nd: Toyota of Orlando, toyotaoforlando.com

3rd: Holler Hyundai, hollerhyundai.com