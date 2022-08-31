1st: Track Shack, trackshack.com

Longtime local runner-centric footwear emporium gets the blue ribbon in our first year of this category, and it's a real feel-good story. Going strong since 1977 — it's a marathon, not a sprint, after all — Track Shack is a hub for local joggers and road racers, fully stocked with footwear and accessories for those ready to move. Jog on down to Mills and tell 'em our readers sent you; you can't miss the running mural on the side of the building.

2nd: Shop 328 South, instagram.com/shop328south

3rd: Dechoes, dechoesresale.com