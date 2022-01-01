1st: Writer's Block Bookstore, writersblockbookstore.com

With two locations in Winter Park and Winter Garden, your new and used book options abound at Writer's Block Bookstore, an independent venue that also stocks your journaling and gift bag needs. Our readers recommend enjoying a glass of wine while browsing titles during Wine Down Wednesday or Thirsty Thursdays.

2nd: Park Ave CDs, parkavecds.com

3rd (tie): Friends of the Orange County Library System Bookstore, oclsfriends.info

3rd (tie): Stardust Video & Coffee, stardustvideoandcoffee.wordpress.com