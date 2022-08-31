ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Wedding Venue

Best Wedding Venue

1st: Casa Feliz Historic Home Museum, casafeliz.us
Casa Feliz in Winter Park: the house so nice, they've named it twice. First it was a residence known as the Barbour Estate, designed and built in 1932 by architect James Gamble Rogers. Then, many years later, preservationists had the building picked up and moved 300 feet to avoid demolition, and now it's a museum, arts venue and one of the most popular and beautiful wedding venues in the area.

2nd: Art & History Museums of Maitland, artandhistory.org

3rd: Bella Collina Events & Golf Course, bellacollina.com

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us