Best Pest Control

1st: Massey Services Pest Control, masseyservices.com
In Florida, insects outnumber humans by approximately a bajillion to one, and every resident knows about the eternal battle to keep the creeping hordes at bay. Whether it's discouraging invaders from eating holes in the lawn, ensuring that termites don't take roost under the roof, or combating intermittent ant incursions, many Orlandoans happily leave the insecticiding to Massey Services — including a few of us here on staff. (Special shout-out to Robert, who enthusiastically battles bugs in the Curry Ford area while sharing a trove of fascinating facts about his prey.)

2nd: HomeTeam Pest Defense, pestdefense.com

3rd: Truly Nolen, trulynolen.com

