1st: Electric Daisy Carnival, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com
You can't dispute the will of the people on this one. Everything about Electric Daisy Carnival is bigger, grander, louder and splashier than pretty much any other fest in the city. Party people from all over get dolled up and converge on downtown Orlando for a lost weekend of pounding EDM and techno, celebrity DJs, top-tier visuals and 24/7 dancing.

2nd: Sanford Porchfest, sanfordporchfest.org

3rd: WJRR Earthday Birthday, facebook.com/earthdaybirthday

