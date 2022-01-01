1st: Trivium, trivium.org

Even among hardcore Orlando music-heads, we sometimes forget that there are bona fide metal superstars in our midst. But Orlando Weekly's readers did not. Maybe it's because Matt Heafy and crew aren't swanning around town like legends in their own mind, instead keeping their heads down, touring, streaming on Twitch and writing crushing albums that make the City Beautiful's collective hearts proud — and necks sore from relentless headbanging.

2nd: Gargamel!, facebook.com/gargamelorlando

3rd: Fyre Insyde, fyreinsyde.com