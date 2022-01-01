ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Local Contemporary Composer

1st: Bobby Koelble, facebook.com/bobbykoelblemusic

F. Scott Fitzgerald once said that there are no second acts in American life. Well, Orlando musician Bobby Koelble proves him a filthy liar. A young Koelble contributed guitar work to Orlando death-metal icons Death's seminal 2008 album "Symbolic," a milestone for the band. Now he's a music educator at UCF, a mainstay of the musicians clustered around Winter Park's Blue Bamboo Center, a well-regarded blues and jazz player and a composer in his own right. We can't help but wonder what he'll do next.

2nd: Stella Sung, stellasung.com

3rd: Julian Bond, facebook.com/julianbondmusic

