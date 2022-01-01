ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best Thing to Eat at a Theme Park

1st: Dole Whip
Between churros, turkey legs and pizza fries, there's some stiff competition for the top theme park snack, but Dole Whip clearly deserves the win for four reasons: First, it's an Orlando original, having debuted at Magic Kingdom in 1984, before Disneyland. Second, it's cool; that frozen pineapple sorbet is perfect when it's 105 degrees in Adventureland. Third, it's vegan, if you leave out the vanilla twist, and fourth, it's free; just ask for a sample at Aloha Isle, but one taste may have you hooked.

2nd: Butterbeer ice cream

3rd: Turkey leg

