1st: Publix, publix.com

What can we say, it's a Florida thing. Until you've downed a whole-chicken-tendie-yellow-mustard-on-Italian five-grain, are you even really an Orlandoan?

2nd: Stasio's Italian Deli & Market, instagram.com/stasiositaliandeli

3rd: LaSpada's Original Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, laspadashoagies.com