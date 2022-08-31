ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Seafood Restaurant

1st: High Tide Harry's, hightideharrys.com
In Orlando, the beach is just a bit too far. Great thing you can get your seafood fix center-state at High Tide Harry's: They bring the fish camp vibe for real, with the steamiest seafood platters and hush puppies galore. It's the perfect place to wear a bib, get your hands wet, and gorge yourself on crab legs, rock shrimp and clams like you're tank-topped and flip-flopped beachside.

2nd: Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen, reelfishcoastal.com

3rd: The Nauti Lobstah, thenautilobstah.com

