ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Restaurant Overall

Best Restaurant Overall

1st: Hollerbach's German Restaurant, hollerbachs.com
For over 20 years, Hollerbach's in Sanford has provided residents of Central Florida authentic German cuisine from creamy obatzda teller to glistening German chocolate cake. We highly recommend the gurkensalat and sweet red cabbage along with a pint of Helles bier. Diners can celebrate with live German Polka Thursday through Sunday hosted by Hollerbach's in-house performers Jimmy and Eckhard, who play the spoons, the Alpine bells and Alpine horn. Hollerbach's is also home to a rooftop Biergarten, the new Art Haus gallery and the nearby German Market where you can purchase German candy and Trachten threads.

2nd: Linda's La Cantina, lindaslacantina.com

3rd: High Tide Harry's, hightideharrys.com

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us