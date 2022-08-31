1st: Hollerbach's German Restaurant, hollerbachs.com

For over 20 years, Hollerbach's in Sanford has provided residents of Central Florida authentic German cuisine from creamy obatzda teller to glistening German chocolate cake. We highly recommend the gurkensalat and sweet red cabbage along with a pint of Helles bier. Diners can celebrate with live German Polka Thursday through Sunday hosted by Hollerbach's in-house performers Jimmy and Eckhard, who play the spoons, the Alpine bells and Alpine horn. Hollerbach's is also home to a rooftop Biergarten, the new Art Haus gallery and the nearby German Market where you can purchase German candy and Trachten threads.

2nd: Linda's La Cantina, lindaslacantina.com

3rd: High Tide Harry's, hightideharrys.com