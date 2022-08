1st: Korea House Restaurant, koreahouseorlando.com

Way before Korean food was cool, the original Longwood location of Korea House was the cuisine's sole bastion in this area for many, many years. Now that it's available here from global KFC chains on down to food trucks, it's nice to see that this true Orlando OG is still duly recognized for its longevity and quality.

2nd: Shin Jung Korean BBQ, shinjungkoreanbbq.com

3rd: Izziban Sushi & BBQ, izzibansushibbq.com