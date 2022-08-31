ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best Downtown Restaurant

1st: Kres Chophouse, kresrestaurant.com
Chasing trends in dining is fine, but the fundamentals of good food, good service and good atmosphere never go out of style. And that's exactly what Kres has consistently provided for nearly 20 years. But wait, what's this? Bucking the steakhouse stereotype, Kres also offers a vegan menu — not a dish, but a multi-option, three-course bill of fare. With quality cuisine, attentive staff and a dark, elegant interior, Kres stands serene in the ever-shifting sands of downtown's ephemeral dining scene.

2nd: Reyes Mezcaleria, reyesmex.com

3rd: Hamburger Mary's, hamburgermarys.com/orlando

