1st: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com

We're glad that the infantilizing portmanteau "mocktail" has been replaced in most establishments with "zero-proof" or "NA" (non-alcoholic). But we're over the moon that the actual thing, whatever you call it, is being taken seriously as well. The days of settling for a soda water with a dash of bitters (at full cocktail prices) are over in serious bars, and Orlando bartenders have begun using the same skills on mixtures that don't include spirits that they do on the boozy ones. The same exotic juices, artisanal carbonated mixers, housemade infusions, herbs and more find their way onto the non-alcoholic section of Tori Tori's drinks menu. And although they do use the M-word, the result when you "Ask Your Bartender for a Bespoke Mocktail ($8)" is worth the mild cringe.

2nd: The Guesthouse, instagram.com/the_guesthouse

3rd: Hungry Pants, eathungrypants.com