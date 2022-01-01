ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Zero-Proof Cocktail

1st: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com
We're glad that the infantilizing portmanteau "mocktail" has been replaced in most establishments with "zero-proof" or "NA" (non-alcoholic). But we're over the moon that the actual thing, whatever you call it, is being taken seriously as well. The days of settling for a soda water with a dash of bitters (at full cocktail prices) are over in serious bars, and Orlando bartenders have begun using the same skills on mixtures that don't include spirits that they do on the boozy ones. The same exotic juices, artisanal carbonated mixers, housemade infusions, herbs and more find their way onto the non-alcoholic section of Tori Tori's drinks menu. And although they do use the M-word, the result when you "Ask Your Bartender for a Bespoke Mocktail ($8)" is worth the mild cringe.

2nd: The Guesthouse, instagram.com/the_guesthouse

3rd: Hungry Pants, eathungrypants.com

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us