1st: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com

Tori Tori made it into the Florida Michelin Guide 2022, and it's no surprise their cocktails were voted best by Orlando Weekly readers. This Japanese pub offers a stimulating cocktail card including such delights as the Oaxaca Flakka Flame and the Coconut Shinobi, plus a lovely selection of easy-sipping highballs.

2nd: Mathers Social Gathering, mathersorlando.com

3rd: Lil Indie's, willspub.org