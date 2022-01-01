1st: Mathers Social Gathering, mathersorlando.com

A cocktail bar is about more than just cocktails, and Mathers Social Gathering has much to offer the downtown patron: kitschy Bathtub Gin cocktails, sure, but also a swinging blue velvet couch, dueling pianos, bustling burlesque nights and even a resident poet. Guests can also fill their stomachs from a limited shareable menu, when their hunger catches up to their cocktail consumption.

2nd: The Guesthouse, instagram.com/the_guesthouse

3rd: Tori Tori, toritoripub.com