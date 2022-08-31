ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Resort Hotel

Best Resort Hotel

1st: Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, disneyworld.disney.go.com
Disney's deluxe on-site resort hotels have developed a reputation of late for providing Holiday Inn service at Four Seasons prices, but Animal Kingdom Lodge still offers something no mere motel can hope to match: a savanna full of exotic animals grazing right outside your balcony. Combine the live critters and authentic African-inspired architecture with the bountiful Boma buffet and award-winning Jiko restaurant, and the Lodge leaves staycation guests little reason to leave the hotel for its nearby namesake theme park.

2nd: Rosen Shingle Creek, rosenshinglecreek.com

3rd: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, grandelakes.com

