ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Neighborhood to Drink In

1st: Mills 50, mills50.org
Once the desolate runway of street punks and summer-roll seekers, this perennially shifting strip of cool has achieved such a full-fledged renaissance that there's a very tangible danger it will steal the "real Orlando" crown from downtown permanently. A glow-up of nicely curated eateries like Black Rooster Taqueria, Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa and The Strand mix nicely with the long-established Asian flavor of the neighborhood. Long a go-to for stalwart foodies and nightlife devotees, Mills 50 has seen a drinkers' renaissance as well: Joining the deep and influential tenure of Will's Pub now are the trendy slickness of Tori Tori and the makeover of lore-filled Wally's. Now there's a thriving scene for any type of adventure, from the down-and-dirty Uncle Lou's/Grumpy's Underground double punch of street grime to the Tory Burch casual of the Guesthouse and Sunroom. It's a tightly packed half-mile of the best tastes in Orlando.

2nd: Ivanhoe Village, ivanhoevillage.org

3rd: Sanford, sanfordfl.gov

Previous Winners

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us