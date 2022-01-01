1st: Mills 50, mills50.org

Once the desolate runway of street punks and summer-roll seekers, this perennially shifting strip of cool has achieved such a full-fledged renaissance that there's a very tangible danger it will steal the "real Orlando" crown from downtown permanently. A glow-up of nicely curated eateries like Black Rooster Taqueria, Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa and The Strand mix nicely with the long-established Asian flavor of the neighborhood. Long a go-to for stalwart foodies and nightlife devotees, Mills 50 has seen a drinkers' renaissance as well: Joining the deep and influential tenure of Will's Pub now are the trendy slickness of Tori Tori and the makeover of lore-filled Wally's. Now there's a thriving scene for any type of adventure, from the down-and-dirty Uncle Lou's/Grumpy's Underground double punch of street grime to the Tory Burch casual of the Guesthouse and Sunroom. It's a tightly packed half-mile of the best tastes in Orlando.

2nd: Ivanhoe Village, ivanhoevillage.org

3rd: Sanford, sanfordfl.gov