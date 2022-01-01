ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Kept Secret in Orlando

1st: Sanford, sanfordfl.gov
Looks like the secret's out! The people have spoken — logic be damned — and the word on the street is that Sanford's the place to be. A mere stone's throw from Metro Orlando up I-4, Sanford offers myriad eateries, drinkeries, live entertainment of all types and block parties to spare, along with a friendly neighborhood feel when you're out and about. And it's even (a hair) more affordable to live there than Orlando. Well, not for long with this much buzz.

2nd: Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour, scenicboattours.com

3rd: Harry P. Leu Gardens, leugardens.org

