1st: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, drphillipscenter.org

As the city's most state-of-the-art beacon of performance, this one was a natural choice. The Dr. Phil was already the diamond of downtown before this year. But now that the long-awaited acoustical wonder of Steinmetz Hall is finally open, the center is now a trifecta of first-rate performance spaces.

2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org

3rd (tie): Amway Center, amwaycenter.com

3rd (tie): House of Blues, houseofblues.com/orlando