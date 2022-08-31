1st: Jurassic World VelociCoaster, universalorlando.com

Other roller coasters may be taller, faster or longer than VelociCoaster, but we can't think of another ride that packs in so many exhilarating elements back-to-back-to-back. Unlike the Incredible Hulk, which now relinquishes its crown as Universal's most intense coaster, VelociCoaster starts strong and then builds, delivering increasing intensity for the first linear induction launch right through the barrel roll over water that serves as a heart-stopping finale. The first half of the ride is full of surprising turns and head-chopping rockwork; the second half will peel your face off while making you forget which way is up, and — if you're anything like us — every second will have you scream-laughing through tears.

2nd: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, universalorlando.com

3rd: Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, disneyworld.disney.go.com