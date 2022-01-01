ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best City Park

Best City Park

1st: Lake Eola Park, orlando.gov
Lake Eola Park, located at the center of our urban core, is the heart of the City Beautiful and wins Orlando's Best City Park in this poll pretty much every year. Here farmers markets, aggressive swans and political demonstrations meet. From communal moments of joy like the annual Christmas tree lighting to moments of community mourning such as the days following the Pulse tragedy, Lake Eola is a reliable constant in our ever-changing lives.

2nd: Central Park, Winter Park, cityofwinterpark.org

3rd: Kraft Azalea Garden, cityofwinterpark.org

