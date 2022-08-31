ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park

1st: Gatorland, gatorland.com
If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.

2nd: Orlando Science Center, osc.org

3rd: Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, cypresscoveresort.com

