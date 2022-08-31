Best of Orlando® 2022: Arts and Entertainment

Local Legends: Felichia Chivaughn + Meka King

These righteous forces for change and diversity in Orlando's theater scene are both multi-hyphenate talents — acting, directing, singing and writing are just a few of the lines on their résumés. King and Chivaughn-Ellison achieved the near impossible: They started the long-overdue conversation about systemic racism in Central Florida's art institutions when they founded the Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy Forum, and they've gotten results. Much respect.