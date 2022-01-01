ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Best Of 2022

Best of Orlando® 2022
Best of Orlando® 2022

Best Movie Theater

1st: Enzian Theater, enzian.org
This local arthouse institution has been going since the 1980s, providing cinematic thrills of all persuasions. The cozy Maitland theater's bill of fare takes in the cutting-edge and the blockbuster, along with plenty of one-night-only special screenings, themed series, local showcases and the prestigious Florida Film Festival. Unlike your typical multiplex, the single-screen interior arrangement is more like a restaurant or cabaret, with separate tables to better accommodate goodies from the kitchen and bar. In the age of streaming, a trip to the Enzian is more than enough incentive to tear you away from your couch/Netflix vortex.

2nd: Regal Winter Park Village & RPX, regmovies.com

3rd: AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24, amctheatres.com

Previous Winners

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us