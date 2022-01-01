1st: Enzian Theater, enzian.org

This local arthouse institution has been going since the 1980s, providing cinematic thrills of all persuasions. The cozy Maitland theater's bill of fare takes in the cutting-edge and the blockbuster, along with plenty of one-night-only special screenings, themed series, local showcases and the prestigious Florida Film Festival. Unlike your typical multiplex, the single-screen interior arrangement is more like a restaurant or cabaret, with separate tables to better accommodate goodies from the kitchen and bar. In the age of streaming, a trip to the Enzian is more than enough incentive to tear you away from your couch/Netflix vortex.

2nd: Regal Winter Park Village & RPX, regmovies.com

3rd: AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24, amctheatres.com