1st: Drag Queen Story Hour at The Center, thecenterorlando.org

As Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis keeps busy banning books teaching basic history and issuing hateful political directives in our schools, Orlandoans are embracing both our right to read whatever we want and the fabulous art of drag. Drag Queen Story Hour at the Center is Orlando Weekly readers' pick for best literary reading series, and with good reason. The family-friendly series features local storytellers who use the art of drag to read books to kids, encouraging a love of reading along with body positivity, loving ourselves, and treating each other with kindness. Locally, the event first happened at the Orlando Public Library, earning them a Writers' Pick in 2017; most recently, The Center hosted Gidget Galore reading storybooks around Christmastime. Here's hoping our readers' support encourages a resurgence of this local celebration of imagination.

2nd: Orlando Story Club, downtownartsdistrict.com/orlando-story-club

3rd: African-American Read-In at OCLS, ocls.info/african-american-read