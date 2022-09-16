'Young Frankenstein' musical opens at Osceola Arts tonight

Osceola Arts invites you to consider joining the family business as showings of Mel Brooks' classic Young Frankenstein begin tonight. The horror parody and musical takes its cues from the Gene Wilder-led lampoon of classic monster movies.
Young Frankenstein will play every Friday through Sunday until Oct. 2. The Oct. 1 matinee performance will be American Sign Language-interpreted.
Located in Kissimmee, Osceola Arts produces over 150 theatrical events each year, alongside multiple art exhibits, workshop experiences, and more, according to their website.
For ticketing information, visit the Osceola Arts website or reach the box office by calling