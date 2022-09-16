ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

'Young Frankenstein' musical opens at Osceola Arts tonight

Super duper!

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 2:18 pm

click to enlarge 'Young Frankenstein' musical opens at Osceola Arts tonight

Osceola Arts invites you to consider joining the family business as showings of Mel Brooks' classic Young Frankenstein begin tonight. The horror parody and  musical takes its cues from the Gene Wilder-led lampoon of classic monster movies.

Young Frankenstein will play every Friday through Sunday until Oct. 2. The Oct. 1 matinee performance will be American Sign Language-interpreted.

Located in Kissimmee, Osceola Arts produces over 150 theatrical events each year, alongside multiple art exhibits, workshop experiences, and more, according to their website.

For ticketing information, visit the Osceola Arts website or reach the box office by calling 
407-846-6257
or emailing [email protected]

Location Details

Osceola Center for the Arts

2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee South

407-846-6257

8 events 2 articles

Tags:

