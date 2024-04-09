BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Wordle creator Josh Wardle to speak in Orlando this week

The word artist speaks at UCF’s School of Visual Arts and Design

By on Tue, Apr 9, 2024 at 6:23 pm

Josh “Wordle” Wardle speaks at UCF this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Josh “Wordle” Wardle speaks at UCF this week
The UCF School of Visual Arts and Design hosts Josh Wardle, creator of the viral internet game Wordle, as its distinguished artist on Thursday at UCF’s John C. Hitt Library.

Wardle is a Welsh software engineer, technology speaker and artist. He released his almost-eponymous word game in 2021 (as a gift for his girlfriend, awww!);
it quickly became a meme-worthy sensation and accidentally turned him into an entrepreneur.

Wordle was bought by the New York Times in 2022 for over $1 million, and the game — termed “addictive” by Newsweek — has hundreds of thousands of daily users. Now, Wardle works as a software engineer at the Brooklyn art collective MSCHF, which made headlines in 2021 after producing Lil Nas X’s controversial “Satan shoes” that contained (a drop of) human blood.

SVAD’s Distinguished Artist Series is free to attend and open to the public, and Wardle will participate in a Q&A session after his talk.

6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, UCF John C. Hitt Library.

Alexandra Sullivan

