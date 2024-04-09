Wordle creator Josh Wardle to speak in Orlando this week

Wardle is a Welsh software engineer, technology speaker and artist. He released his almost-eponymous word game in 2021 (as a gift for his girlfriend, awww!);
it quickly became a meme-worthy sensation and accidentally turned him into an entrepreneur.
Wordle was bought by the New York Times in 2022 for over $1 million, and the game — termed “addictive” by Newsweek — has hundreds of thousands of daily users. Now, Wardle works as a software engineer at the Brooklyn art collective MSCHF, which made headlines in 2021 after producing Lil Nas X’s controversial “Satan shoes” that contained (a drop of) human blood.
SVAD’s Distinguished Artist Series is free to attend and open to the public, and Wardle will participate in a Q&A session after his talk.
6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, UCF John C. Hitt Library.
