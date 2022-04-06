Wolfgang Van Halen drops Orlando tour date due to COVID-19

click to enlarge Photo via Wolfgang Van Halen/Andraia Allsop

Hard rock scion Wolfgang Van Halen won't be coming to entertain Orlando's remainingsubscribers this week.The certified shredder and son of Eddie Van Halen was coming to town as part of the "Young Guns" tour with his group Mammoth WVH. The group was forced to drop their remaining dates — including Orlando this Sunday — due to band members contracting COVID-19.In Mammoth's stead, co-headliners Dirty Honey will play an extended set. The remaining act slots comfortably into a trail blazed by Greta Van Fleet and every bar band, trying as hard as they can to sound like Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith. All jokes aside, it's probably a good show.Refunds must be requested through the ticket vendor before Sunday's show. The show starts at 8 p.m.