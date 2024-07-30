Winter Park's Morse Museum releases upcoming 2024-25 season schedule

Several celebrations for each season

By on Tue, Jul 30, 2024 at 4:14 pm

click to enlarge The Morse Museum has a lot going on in the coming months - Photo via Charles Hosmer Morse Museum/Facebook
Photo via Charles Hosmer Morse Museum/Facebook
The Morse Museum has a lot going on in the coming months
The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum has released its 2024-25 schedule, and it’s filled with events and exhibitions for each season.

The Winter Park museum will hold several big events starting in October for select holidays and celebrations.

Starting on Oct. 15, the museum will mark the 25th anniversary of the Tiffany Chapel’s installation at the Museum. This celebration will feature two exhibitions, Tiffany Chapel: 25 years at the Morse and a temporary viewing of “View of Oyster Bay."

Tiffany Chapel: 25 years at the Morse will include a chapel that has been on view at the Morse and was exhibited by The Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company in the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. This exhibition will also present glass mosaic “Fathers of the Church” on long-term loan from New York’s Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass. It will be the first time in over a century that these and other pieces from Tiffany’s 1893 display will be reunited.

“View of Oyster Bay” is a piece by Louis Comfort Tiffany in leaded glass. The glass will allow guests to see a similar view from the north shore of Long Island where Tiffany had built his country estate, Laurelton Hall.

From November through April, the Museum will offer free admission every Friday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum 2024-25 events include:

Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration
On Friday-Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, museum admission will be free. That Friday will also feature live music at 5 p.m., and a Museum Store sale on Sunday

Holiday Friday Nights
On Friday nights from Nov. 29-Dec. 27 the museum is offering free admission in the late afternoon with live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas in the Park
On Dec. 5 in downtown Winter Park, from 6:15 p.m., the City of Winter Park and the Morse Museum present the 46th annual exhibition of century-old Tiffany Windows, along with a free outdoor concert of holiday music by the Bach Festival Society Choir and Brass Ensemble.

Christmas Eve Celebration
The museum is offering free admission on Dec. 24 with live music from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Winter Park Arts Weekend Celebration
 The museum is offering free admission on Feb. 21-Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with live music.

Arts and Letters
Arts and Letters is an exhibition that will be open for viewing on March 4. This exhibition illustrates the art of letter writing and the ways in which 19th and 20th centuries Americans used writing in the form of communication and creativity.

World’s Fair Vignette
World’s Fair Vignette will be open for viewing on March 4.

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Celebration
The museum is offering free admission on March 21 with live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on March 22 and on March 23.

Spring Friday Nights
The museum is offering free admission Friday nights from March 7-April 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. along with live music.

Easter Weekend Celebration
The museum is offering free admission on April 18 with live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on April 19-April 20.

Summer Family Tours and Films
Through June and July, the museum is offering free family programs including gallery tours on selected Tuesdays with a take-home project and a film, gallery tour and art activity on selected Fridays. Reservations are required.

Independence Day Celebration
The museum is offering free admission on July 4 as part of a celebration in collaboration with the City of Winter Park’s 4th of July Celebration in Central Park. This tradition has been ongoing since the Morse opened on July 4, 1995.

Location Details

Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art

445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-645-5311

morsemuseum.org


Sarah Lynott

July 24, 2024

