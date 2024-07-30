Winter Park's Morse Museum releases upcoming 2024-25 season schedule

click to enlarge Photo via Charles Hosmer Morse Museum/Facebook The Morse Museum has a lot going on in the coming months

Location Details Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area 407-645-5311 morsemuseum.org

The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum has released its 2024-25 schedule, and it’s filled with events and exhibitions for each season.The Winter Park museum will hold several big events starting in October for select holidays and celebrations.Starting on Oct. 15, the museum will mark the 25th anniversary of the Tiffany Chapel’s installation at the Museum. This celebration will feature two exhibitions,and a temporary viewing of “View of Oyster Bay."will include a chapel that has been on view at the Morse and was exhibited by The Tiffany Glass and Decorating Company in the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. This exhibition will also present glass mosaic “Fathers of the Church” on long-term loan from New York’s Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass. It will be the first time in over a century that these and other pieces from Tiffany’s 1893 display will be reunited.“View of Oyster Bay” is a piece by Louis Comfort Tiffany in leaded glass. The glass will allow guests to see a similar view from the north shore of Long Island where Tiffany had built his country estate, Laurelton Hall.From November through April, the Museum will offer free admission every Friday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum 2024-25 events include:On Friday-Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, museum admission will be free. That Friday will also feature live music at 5 p.m., and a Museum Store sale on SundayOn Friday nights from Nov. 29-Dec. 27 the museum is offering free admission in the late afternoon with live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.On Dec. 5 in downtown Winter Park, from 6:15 p.m., the City of Winter Park and the Morse Museum present the 46th annual exhibition of century-old Tiffany Windows, along with a free outdoor concert of holiday music by the Bach Festival Society Choir and Brass Ensemble.The museum is offering free admission on Dec. 24 with live music from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.The museum is offering free admission on Feb. 21-Feb. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with live music.is an exhibition that will be open for viewing on March 4. This exhibition illustrates the art of letter writing and the ways in which 19th and 20th centuries Americans used writing in the form of communication and creativity.will be open for viewing on March 4.The museum is offering free admission on March 21 with live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., on March 22 and on March 23.The museum is offering free admission Friday nights from March 7-April 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. along with live music.The museum is offering free admission on April 18 with live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on April 19-April 20.Through June and July, the museum is offering free family programs including gallery tours on selected Tuesdays with a take-home project and a film, gallery tour and art activity on selected Fridays. Reservations are required.The museum is offering free admission on July 4 as part of a celebration in collaboration with the City of Winter Park’s 4th of July Celebration in Central Park. This tradition has been ongoing since the Morse opened on July 4, 1995.