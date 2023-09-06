Winter Park Library says ‘Fix It! Don’t Pitch It’ during weekend repairs workshop

Flip a finger at the culture of overconsumption

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 10:22 am

There's life in that old turntable yet at 'Fix It! Don't Pitch It' - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
There's life in that old turntable yet at 'Fix It! Don't Pitch It'
The modern mindset of “throw it away and buy a new one” has become so embedded that it actually costs less to buy a new toaster than to have a broken one repaired, even if it’s a simple fix. Well, the cost may be low in dollars, but we say it’s way too high in self-respect.

This city of Winter Park Sustainability Action Plan workshop (in partnership with Orange County and the city of Orlando) is full of folks who know how to darn that sock, de-fuzz that radio tuner or tighten up that wobbly chair leg, and they’ll do it for you and show you how on Saturday. Don’t be that person who throws away a vintage turntable because it spins unevenly. Use your own two hands to replace the belt and while you’re at it, flip a finger at overconsumption and the culture of waste.

10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, Winter Park Library and Events Center, 1050 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, cityofwinterpark.org, free.

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
