Winter Park Library says ‘Fix It! Don’t Pitch It’ during weekend repairs workshop

This city of Winter Park Sustainability Action Plan workshop (in partnership with Orange County and the city of Orlando) is full of folks who know how to darn that sock, de-fuzz that radio tuner or tighten up that wobbly chair leg, and they’ll do it for you and show you how on Saturday. Don’t be that person who throws away a vintage turntable because it spins unevenly. Use your own two hands to replace the belt and while you’re at it, flip a finger at overconsumption and the culture of waste.
10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, Winter Park Library and Events Center, 1050 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, cityofwinterpark.org, free.
Event Details
Location Details
