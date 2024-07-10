BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Winter Park Library becomes a haven for local creativity and innovation with this week's Maker Day

Makers and creators of all ages are welcome

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 12:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Maker Day takes over Winter Park Library - Image courtesy Winter Park Library
Image courtesy Winter Park Library
Maker Day takes over Winter Park Library
What do Legos, sourdough bread and bespoke T-shirts have in common? Visitors can create them all at the Winter Park Library’s second annual Maker Day.

The library will open both floors of their new building to makers and creators of all ages to participate in free activities and exhibits ranging from crafty to technical. Aspiring artists can sculpt with clay or make a zine, while engineers can dabble in robotics and computing enthusiasts can try their hands at a coding class.

Rollins Museum of Art, the Orlando Science Center, Blackbird Comics and Mathnasium are among the partners involved in the event.

1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Winter Park Library, free.

Event Details
Maker Day

Maker Day

Thu., July 11, 1 p.m.

Winter Park Library and Events Center 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Location Details

Winter Park Library and Events Center

1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-623-3300



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Three cool new Orlando attractions employ water or ice to entice guests into braving the heat

By Seth Kubersky

'CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular' at Universal Studios Florida

Gatorland celebrates 100 rescues with new Celebrity Alligator Walk of Fame

By Zoey Thomas

Gatorland celebrates 100 rescues with new Celebrity Alligator Walk of Fame

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Creative City Project returns with immersive ‘Wavelength’ this summer at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Sarah Lynott

Creative City Project stages ‘Wavelength’ at the Dr. Phillips Center

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Three cool new Orlando attractions employ water or ice to entice guests into braving the heat

By Seth Kubersky

'CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular' at Universal Studios Florida

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

By Seth Kubersky

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

Steve-O promises 'flagrantly unacceptable' night at Orlando tour stop Sunday

By Zoey Thomas

Podcaster and 'Jackass' star Steve-O perforns at the Dr. Phil
More

July 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us