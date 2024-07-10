Winter Park Library becomes a haven for local creativity and innovation with this week's Maker Day

The library will open both floors of their new building to makers and creators of all ages to participate in free activities and exhibits ranging from crafty to technical. Aspiring artists can sculpt with clay or make a zine, while engineers can dabble in robotics and computing enthusiasts can try their hands at a coding class.
Rollins Museum of Art, the Orlando Science Center, Blackbird Comics and Mathnasium are among the partners involved in the event.
1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Winter Park Library, free.
