Winter Park hosts their 44th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March

The City of Winter Park is teaming with the local Rotary Club to put on the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade down tony Park Avenue. And this year the Parade is a spry 44 years old.
More than 50 floats are promised, and the grand marshal this year is local broadcaster Meredith McDonough from WESH-2. After the parade concludes, there will be step-dancing and live music on the main stage in Central Park for the rest of the afternoon.
The 44th St. Patrick's Day Parade happens on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. The parade route runs down Park Avenue in Winter Park, running south on the street from Webster to Lyman Avenue. The event is free.
Event Details
