Whippoorwill hosts a pop-up clothing swap sale to benefit Orlando's People's Free Kitchen

Donations of clean, gently used clothing for all body types, styles and genders, plus hygiene products, food, blankets, tents, socks, etc. are being accepted before the event.
Everyone is then encouraged to come back on Sunday to shop. Money raised provides resources, freshly made food and support for the unhoused community in Orlando.
All proceeds and remaining clothing will be donated to The People’s Free Kitchen. Easy Luck Coffee & Bodega and Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store are sponsoring the event.
For entry, preorder the one-of-a-kind tote bag on Instagram @dorsadorsa or buy it the day of the event, or bring five items to donate.
Noon, Sunday, June 11, Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store, 2425 E. South St., whippoorwillbeerhouse.com, $15-$20.
Event Details
