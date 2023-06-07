Whippoorwill hosts a pop-up clothing swap sale to benefit Orlando's People's Free Kitchen

It happens this Sunday!

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
A pop-up swap shop benefits the local People's Free Kitchen this weekend - Photo courtesy People's Free Kitchen/Instagram
Photo courtesy People's Free Kitchen/Instagram
A pop-up swap shop benefits the local People's Free Kitchen this weekend
As summer rolls around, it might be time for a new wardrobe. Luckily, Finders Keepers: A Pop Up Swap Shop is rolling into Easy Luck/Whippoorwill to benefit The People’s Free Kitchen, a food sovereignty program organized and led by R.E.A.L (Revolutionary Education & Action League).

Donations of clean, gently used clothing for all body types, styles and genders, plus hygiene products, food, blankets, tents, socks, etc. are being accepted before the event.

Everyone is then encouraged to come back on Sunday to shop. Money raised provides resources, freshly made food and support for the unhoused community in Orlando.

All proceeds and remaining clothing will be donated to The People’s Free Kitchen. Easy Luck Coffee & Bodega and Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store are sponsoring the event.

For entry, preorder the one-of-a-kind tote bag on Instagram @dorsadorsa or buy it the day of the event, or bring five items to donate.

Noon, Sunday, June 11, Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store, 2425 E. South St., whippoorwillbeerhouse.com, $15-$20.

Event Details
Finders Keepers: A Pop Up Swap

Finders Keepers: A Pop Up Swap

Sun., June 11, 12 p.m.

Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store 2425 E. South St., Orlando Downtown


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Looking forward to Disney's new deliciously musical and immersive Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

By Chelsea Zukowski

Looking forward to Disney's new deliciously musical and immersive Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Free Will Astrology: ‘Now would be an excellent time for you to appreciate those who supported your beauty when you were going through hard times’

By Rob Brezsny

Author Denis Johnson had a rough life in his 20s. Years later, he wrote a poem expressing gratitude to the people who didn't abandon him.

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe update: New details on lands, attractions, rides and more

By Chelsea Zukowski

Epic Universe

Orlando Fringe 2023 festival wrap-up: Critics' Choice awards and recommendations for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Fringe staff and board members, mostly in purple Fringe t shirts, standing on stage at Loch Haven Park.

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: ‘Now would be an excellent time for you to appreciate those who supported your beauty when you were going through hard times’

By Rob Brezsny

Author Denis Johnson had a rough life in his 20s. Years later, he wrote a poem expressing gratitude to the people who didn't abandon him.

Free Will Astrology: Celebrate your healthy ego, Gemini (like anyone needs to remind you)

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: Celebrate your healthy ego, Gemini (like anyone needs to remind you)

Impeccably themed and completely air-conditioned: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a big departure

By Seth Kubersky

Impeccably themed and completely air-conditioned: SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a big departure

Orlando Fringe 2023 festival wrap-up: Critics' Choice awards and recommendations for next year

By Seth Kubersky

Fringe staff and board members, mostly in purple Fringe t shirts, standing on stage at Loch Haven Park.
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us