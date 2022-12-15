Welcome To Rockville 2023 lineup includes Tool, Deftones, Slipknot

Tool

It's a cliche to say that a festival is back and bigger than ever, but in the case of Welcome To Rockville's 2023 edition it just might be true. The Jacksonville-born, Daytona Beach-based fest just announced its lineup and it is the most stacked we've ever seen from the heavy weekend bash.

Topline stars include masked metal masterminds Slipknot, elusive and mathy megastars Tool, legendary nu-metalers Deftones and legacy acts like Alice Cooper and Pantera.

The four-day lineup is littered with a lot of buttrockers and Hot Topic t-shirt mainstays, but it rewards a deep dive. Beloved acts like Converge, The Bronx, Sepultura and Knocked Loose will play afternoon sets.

Sunday is by far the headiest day, lead by Tool , Defones and Incubus. The Mars Volta, Coheed and Cambria and Deafheaven help bolster an absolutely solid day. Pennywise will also play for any latent Bold City Brigaders who want to make the trek down from the fest's original home in Duval.

The festival runs from May 18 through 21. Tickets are on sale now. Take a look at the full lineup poster below.

Welcome To Rockville 2023 lineup includes Tool, Deftones, Slipknot


