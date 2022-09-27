ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Walt Disney World to close due to Hurricane Ian

It's the ninth such closure for a hurricane since the park opened in 1971.

By on Tue, Sep 27, 2022 at 5:32 pm

click to enlarge Walt Disney World to close due to Hurricane Ian
Photo via Disney

Walt Disney World is the last of the big three theme parks to share that it is closing for the storm.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of later this week and work its way northeast, leaving Disney's Central Florida parks square in the path of the storm. Because of this, Disney has opted to close the parks of Walt Disney World and the Disney Springs shopping center on Wednesday and Thursday.

The closure is only the ninth time that the park has had to shutter for a hurricane since it opened in 1971. The most recent came in 2019, ahead of Hurricane Dorian

The announcement follows similar closures from SeaWorld and Universal Studios Orlando, as part of a wave of businesses and residents hunkering down in advance of the major storm. Ian is currently lashing western Cuba and is expected to reform into a major hurricane with winds in excess of 111 mph before reaching Florida.

Related
Here's where your friends and family, including pets, can shelter from Hurricane Ian

Here's where your friends and family, including pets, can shelter from Hurricane Ian

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games 9299 Universal Blvd., 407-610-5020 There&#146;s no way you could get bored here. Andretti hosts the world&#146;s longest indoor go-kart track, plus there&#146;s rush hour bowling. They have beer and cocktails, too? We&#146;re in.

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

Trending

Sabrina Carpenter postpones this week's Hard Rock Live show to late October

By Gabby Macogay

Sabrina Carpenter's "emails i can't send" narrates her personal journey and healing process. This tour follows the album's release in July 2022.

The All-American Rejects will rock out in Orlando this November

By Gabby Macogay

The All-American Rejects return to Orlando this fall.

Beabadoobee's 'Beatopia' tour to play the Beacham in November

By Gabby Macogay

Beabadoobee will play the Beacham on Nov. 3, 2022

Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month

By Gabby Macogay

The six ex-wives will be gracing the Florida stage for the first time

Also in Arts + Culture

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

By Matthew Moyer

Orange County Regional History Center presents a visual history of maverick concert promoter Figurehead

Orlando artistic director Joe Walsh presents new production of 'Lilies' at Theatre South Playhouse

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando artistic director Joe Walsh presents new production of 'Lilies' at Theatre South Playhouse

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

By Seth Kubersky

Documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney uses one of her family’s theme parks as a microcosm to ask bigger questions about the American economy

Orlando Shakes' production of 'Noises Off' is an expertly crafted farce

By Caroline Hull

Brandon Roberts (Garry) and Kate Milazzo (Brooke Ashton/Vicki)
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us