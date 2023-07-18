2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Walt Disney World reveals dates for Disney100 celebrations happening at Epcot this fall

The somewhat quiet soiree kicks off in September

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 5:51 pm

The dates for Epcot's Disney100 celebrations have been unveiled
Photo courtesy Epcot/Facebook
The dates for Epcot's Disney100 celebrations have been unveiled
Walt Disney World this week released the dates for the Disney100 anniversary celebrations happening at Epcot later this year.

Disney100, the celebration of the centenary of the Walt Disney Animation Studios that started it all, will take over Epcot (well, kind of … it's Food and Wine Festival's world, we're just living in it) from Sept. 22 through Dec. 31.

Besides the expected plethora of Disney100 photo opportunities, merchandise and themed food-and-drink offerings, there will be:

  • Meet-and-greets with Mickey and Minnie Mouse in anniversary finery at the Imagination Pavilion
  • A themed lightshow, Beacons of Magic, at Spaceship Earth with new lights and a version of the Disney100 anthem "When You Wish Upon a Star"
  • A new "nighttime spectacular" at Epcot
  • A new mural featuring over 100 Disney characters at World Celebration.
  • Annnnd for the grand finale … a purple metallic Mickey popcorn bucket?

As of this writing that's everything confirmed for the somewhat muted celebration.

Location Details

Epcot

200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-824-4321

89 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

