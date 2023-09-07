Virginia Drive Live street party brings all manner of Orlando creativity to the Ivanhoe Village/Mills 50 borderline

Get ready to stroll

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 2:11 pm

click to enlarge Virginia Drive Live takes over (yes) Virginia Drive this weekend - Photo by Chris Bebout
Photo by Chris Bebout
Virginia Drive Live takes over (yes) Virginia Drive this weekend
Virginia Drive Live returns this weekend, promising an evening of vibrant local arts, music, sustenance and shopping.

The event features a takeover of Virginia Drive from Orange Avenue to Mills Avenue. Roads will be closed to cars, so attendees can leisurely stroll the strip and avail themselves of all manner of Orlando creativity, performing arts and artisanal wares. Attendees also have the option of purchasing a $5 wristband at Ten10 Brewing or The Yard at Ivanhoe that gives special access and perks.

This is a joint effort between the Ivanhoe Village and the Mills 50 Main Street Districts, which makes sense if you look at a map.

Not much has been leaked about the musical lineup or participating vendors, so prepare to be surprised!

Virginia Drive Live takes over Virginia Drive on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 5-9 p.m. Admission is, of course, free — but bring dollars both virtual and physical to support local businesses and vendors.

Event Details
Virginia Drive Live

Virginia Drive Live

Sat., Sept. 9, 5 p.m.

Ivanhoe Village Main Street Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets, Orlando Elsewhere

Location Details

Ivanhoe Village Main Street

Orange Avenue between New Hampshire and Princeton streets, Orlando Elsewhere

2 events 5 articles


Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

