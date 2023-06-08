Viral TikTok comedian Matt Rife heads to Orlando on first-ever world tour

The Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour kicks off July 20 with more than 100 shows. The act comes to Orlando Oct. 4 at Dr. Phillips Center.
General ticket sales start Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. They're going fast, but fear not. Rife has four more shows lined up in Florida: St. Petersburg, Hollywood, Jacksonville and Pensacola.
Rife's tour announcement came with some laughs of its own, featuring surprise appearances from power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Kutcher played a genie granting Rife’s wish for a world tour after rejecting Rife’s previous wish to take Kunis on a date.
This rising star is taking the comedy world by storm with impressive crowd work, quick-wittedness, and an ability to improv jokes and take down hecklers with a humorous spin. His self-produced comedy specials on YouTube, Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife, have only added fuel to the fire.
🎤🌎 JUST ANNOUNCED Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour is coming to a city near you! @mattrife— Live Nation Comedy (@LiveNationCmdy) June 5, 2023
🎟️ Public onsale begins Friday at 10am local on https://t.co/3FcP7qdJXQ pic.twitter.com/kgol2d2rsp
Location Details
|
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter