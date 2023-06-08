Viral TikTok comedian Matt Rife heads to Orlando on first-ever world tour

click to enlarge Photo via Comedian Matt Rife/Facebook

Viral TikTok comedian Matt Rife is making waves in the comedy world, and he's heading to Orlando with his biggest tour yet.



The Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour kicks off July 20 with more than 100 shows. The act comes to Orlando Oct. 4 at Dr. Phillips Center.









General ticket sales start Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. on



Rife's tour announcement came with some laughs of its own, featuring surprise appearances from power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Kutcher played a genie granting Rife’s wish for a world tour after rejecting Rife’s previous wish to take Kunis on a date.

🎤🌎 JUST ANNOUNCED Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour is coming to a city near you! @mattrife

🎟️ Public onsale begins Friday at 10am local on https://t.co/3FcP7qdJXQ pic.twitter.com/kgol2d2rsp — Live Nation Comedy (@LiveNationCmdy) June 5, 2023 This rising star is taking the comedy world by storm with impressive crowd work, quick-wittedness, and an ability to improv jokes and take down hecklers with a humorous spin. His self-produced comedy specials on YouTube, Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife, have only added fuel to the fire.



Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown 844-513-2014 33 events 85 articles