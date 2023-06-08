Viral TikTok comedian Matt Rife heads to Orlando on first-ever world tour

The 'Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour' hits Orlando in October

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 5:10 pm

click to enlarge Viral TikTok comedian Matt Rife heads to Orlando on first-ever world tour
Photo via Comedian Matt Rife/Facebook
Viral TikTok comedian Matt Rife is making waves in the comedy world, and he's heading to Orlando with his biggest tour yet.

The Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour kicks off July 20 with more than 100 shows. The act comes to Orlando Oct. 4 at Dr. Phillips Center.

Rife, known for posting the best moments of his stand-up shows on TikTok, has gained an impressive following of more than 14 million fans and more than 2 billion views globally.

General ticket sales start Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. They're going fast, but fear not. Rife has four more shows lined up in Florida: St. Petersburg, Hollywood, Jacksonville and Pensacola.

Rife's tour announcement came with some laughs of its own, featuring surprise appearances from power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Kutcher played a genie granting Rife’s wish for a world tour after rejecting Rife’s previous wish to take Kunis on a date.
This rising star is taking the comedy world by storm with impressive crowd work, quick-wittedness, and an ability to improv jokes and take down hecklers with a humorous spin. His self-produced comedy specials on YouTube, Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife, have only added fuel to the fire.

Location Details

Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

33 events 85 articles


