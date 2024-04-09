Vicki Landon looks to the future as the new director of Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs Office

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Vicki Landon
Vicki Landon walked Monday into her first day as leader of the Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs Office, a position previously held by only one person — the same person who created it more than 20 years ago.
Landon, a pillar of the Orlando arts scene, is taking over the role long held by arts advocate Terry Olson, who spearheaded the department himself.
"Orange County has a really unique resource in the people and the force of creatives that are here in our community that you wouldn’t get in many other communities," Landon told Orlando Weekly
.
This office funds local arts and culture; commissions public art; provides information on arts-related matters; and oversees FusionFest, the annual festival that celebrates the arts and talents of different cultures represented in Orlando.
“Our community is the host to the world, and we do that through the arts,” Olson told Orlando Weekly
. “Everything that tourists do incorporates visual, musical, theatrical movements, arts.”
It was announced in January that Olson would not retire but “rewire” this May. While Olson will leave his leadership post with the Arts and Cultural Affairs office, he plans to stay involved in the arts community by taking on different responsibilities for the next stage in his career.
Now Landon will take on the challenge of filling Olson’s shoes.
Landon studied theater at the University of Central Florida. She held her first arts administration position in 2007 at Orlando Opera, then moved to the Orlando Family Stage — then called Orlando Repertory Theatre — to oversee fundraising efforts. Landon went on to hold an important role at Central Florida Community Arts as the Vice President of Development and External Affairs.
Landon found herself in a pattern of joining in the second half of an organization’s life cycle. She joined Orlando Repertory Theatre at the beginning of the second chapter of its history, as it transitioned into what it is now. She joined CFCArts when founding executive director Joshua Vickery, who she described as the name, the face and the identity of the organization, was departing. Now, she is succeeding another founder in the second chapter of an arts organization's life.
She considers herself an editor in this way. Landon says she enjoys coming in and making productive changes during transitional periods.
“I think if you have a heart for art [but] a head for spreadsheets and government policy, a tolerance for bureaucracy, red tape and process, then you almost owe it to the sector to go into this role,” Landon said. “I'm really grateful because I'm not frustrated by those things. I thrive in them.”
The office has been propelled into this transitional period after a year of massive growth. Thanks to the tourist development tax
, the office will handle $10 million and distribute it amongst multiple arts and culture organizations in the county. As FusionFest goes through transitions and the contract for the city-county Cultural Arts Plan
begins, Olson felt that with so much going well, he could comfortably pass the torch.
While he will no longer lead the office, Olson promises he will never stop advocating for the arts. He plans to continue volunteering with FusionFest. We will likely still see him on boards and committees, he said.
Landon said she is excited to sink her teeth into implementing the Cultural Master Plan that Olson’s office originally proposed. She hopes the recommendations that come out of the plan will inform her about what the office can do to elevate the status of arts and culture in Orange County.
Landon also hopes to strengthen her relationships and build trust with additional arts organizations throughout the community. Olson and Landon will be working together for the next four weeks until Olson’s official last day on May 3.
“We don't necessarily need another Terry Olson,” he said. “What we really need now is a manager, someone who can come in and organize, and that's Vicki, definitely, in my mind. Her skills are what's needed next.”
He said will be helping to “download” 23 years of information over to Landon, beyond what’s in the databases and binders. Olson said it's nice to have a “bureaucratic nerd” around.
