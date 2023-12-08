Upcoming Holiday Market at The Heavy in Winter Park features vendors, live music and more

click to enlarge Photo via The Heavy/Instagram The Heavy hosts a holiday market Saturday, Dec. 16

Location Details The Heavy 1152 Harmon Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

A neighborhood holiday market is heading to Winter Park with local vendors, live music and no shortage of holiday shopping.The Holiday Market happens Saturday, Dec. 16, in the bucolic environs of The Heavy in Winter Park. This one should be an easygoing shopping outing with some great options.The free-to-attend market () starts bright and early at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. More than 20 local vendors will be in attendance, offering handmade wares, food and drink for purchase — plus the always-enticing array of Heavy houseplants.Vendors include Rockstar Ceramics, Glass Menagerie, Shiftd Jewelry, Hellcats and many more. There'll also be a cake-decorating workshop with Morgan Hunter Desserts to kickstart the sugary holiday feels.Live music from Orlando ramblers Sunday Morning Revival starts at 1 p.m.