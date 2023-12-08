Upcoming Holiday Market at The Heavy in Winter Park features vendors, live music and more

The Holiday Market happens Saturday, Dec. 16, in the bucolic environs of The Heavy in Winter Park. This one should be an easygoing shopping outing with some great options.
The free-to-attend market (but bring those dollars to buy) starts bright and early at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. More than 20 local vendors will be in attendance, offering handmade wares, food and drink for purchase — plus the always-enticing array of Heavy houseplants.
Vendors include Rockstar Ceramics, Glass Menagerie, Shiftd Jewelry, Hellcats and many more. There'll also be a cake-decorating workshop with Morgan Hunter Desserts to kickstart the sugary holiday feels.
Live music from Orlando ramblers Sunday Morning Revival starts at 1 p.m.
