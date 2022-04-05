Upcoming 'Broadway in Orlando' season at the Dr. Phil to feature production of 'Hamilton' in the fall

click to enlarge
Image courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
The new season of Broadway in Orlando has been announced and expect some heavyweight productions including — yes — Hamilton
, starting this fall.
'Broadway in Orlando', with new sponsor AdventHealth taking over for Fairwinds, brings touring productions of big-name musicals to downtown Orlando's Dr. Phillips's Center for limited engagements, from October through July.
The confirmed roster for this 9th season features some impressive names for theater devotees and dabblers alike — along with a local return engagement for Lin-Manuel Miranda's juggernaut Hamilton
. There's even a non-musical production in the mix in the form of To Kill a Mockingbird
.
The season's lineup
includes:
Oct. 4-9
SIX
Oct. 26-Nov. 20
Hamilton
Jan. 10-15, 2023
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Jan. 20-22, 2023
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show
Jan. 25-Feb. 12, 2023
Wicked
Feb. 28-March 5, 2023
Pretty Woman: The Musical
March 21-26, 2023
Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird
April 18-23, 2023
Chicago
May 9-14, 2023
My Fair Lady
June 27-July 2, 2023
Beetlejuice
“We’re excited to continue bringing Tony Award-winning shows to Central Florida through the Broadway in Orlando series, and this season will surely have something to offer for fans of all ages,” said Larry Watchorn, Executive Director of Florida Theatrical Association, in a press statement.
All Broadway in Orlando productions will take place in the Dr. Phillips Center's Walt Disney Theater.
Information on ticketing and season subscriptions can be found on the Dr. Phillips's Center's website
. Virtual lines are already forming.
–
